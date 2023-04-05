The Disney+ documentary in which Pope Francis has a frank discussion with a group of young people. Photo: Handout
Pope Francis talks about sex abuse, racism, hate speech with young adults in Disney+ documentary
- The film captures a meeting in Rome last year between the pontiff and 10 young people from around the world – a mix of Catholics, atheists and Muslims
- He is met with an array of blunt questions and challenges, tearful personal stories and frank affirmations from the 20- to 25-year-olds
