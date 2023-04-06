The “Bibby Stockholm” is a barge that will be docked in Dorset, southern England, to accommodate asylum seekers. Photo: UK Home Office via AFP
UK to house 500 asylum seekers on barge in bid to discourage migrants
- Rights groups say the vessel, to be docked off the south coast of England, would be a cruel place to house vulnerable people fleeing war
- The UK government currently pays billions a year for hotels to house migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats
