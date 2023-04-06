Russian metals mogul Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to the Kremlin, has praised a UK court for its fairness. Photo: Reuters
Russian metals mogul Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to the Kremlin, has praised a UK court for its fairness. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Russia billionaire Oleg Deripaska praises UK Courts after dodging jail sentence

  • The metals mogul was accused of putting shares out of reach by transferring them back to Russia but the judge said there’s no proof of contempt of court
  • He is ‘glad to see that this time, despite the ongoing frenzy, the UK courts demonstrate independence and choose to rule cases on their merits’, spokesman says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:18pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian metals mogul Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to the Kremlin, has praised a UK court for its fairness. Photo: Reuters
Russian metals mogul Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to the Kremlin, has praised a UK court for its fairness. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE