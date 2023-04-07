BAE Systems has a presence in India, which Britain wants to broaden, along with other defence firms. Photo: Reuters
BAE Systems has a presence in India, which Britain wants to broaden, along with other defence firms. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

UK defence firms keen to expand in India, cast China as ‘challenge’ to world order

  • Britain seeks to deepen economic, defence and security ties with India, and forge closer links with the Indo-Pacific region
  • The two nations are also negotiating a free trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of dollars

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:09am, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
BAE Systems has a presence in India, which Britain wants to broaden, along with other defence firms. Photo: Reuters
BAE Systems has a presence in India, which Britain wants to broaden, along with other defence firms. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE