Paul Cattermole attends a press conference to announce new plans for S Club 7 in London in November 2014. Photo: TNS
Paul Cattermole attends a press conference to announce new plans for S Club 7 in London in November 2014. Photo: TNS
Fame and celebrity
World /  Europe

UK pop group S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole of dies at 46

  • The band behind early-2000s hits like Don’t Stop Movin’ and Never Had a Dream Come True had announced a reunion tour just weeks ago
  • S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:51am, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Cattermole attends a press conference to announce new plans for S Club 7 in London in November 2014. Photo: TNS
Paul Cattermole attends a press conference to announce new plans for S Club 7 in London in November 2014. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE