The 26-year-old jogger found dead near a forest path in the northern Italian province of Trentino was attacked and killed by a bear, Italian authorities said. The man’s body was found near a forest path in the Val di Sole valley, which is popular with hikers and tourists. The cause of death was determined after an autopsy, though authorities had already suspected a bear attack, given the nature of the man’s injuries. His family had alerted the authorities after he didn’t return from jogging in the woods on Wednesday. The man’s severe injuries included deep scratches on the body and face, bite wounds as well as a deep wound on the abdomen. DNA residue suggesting he was attacked by a bear had also been found on the jogger’s body, according to the authorities. The bear must now be found and killed “to guarantee public safety,” Trentino regional president Mario Fugatti told a meeting of the public order and safety committee on Friday. All “problematic” animals should be shot, he added. About 100 bears inhabit the mountainous and forested area in northern Italy, and sightings have recently increased. At the beginning of March, a man walking his dog near the municipality of Caldes was attacked by a bear, sustaining head and arm injuries. There are regular warnings of possible encounters with wild animals such as bears, wolves or lynx. Bears in particular are a problem in the region. According to the province, their numbers are increasing. As part of the EU project “Life Ursus”, a dozen bears were brought from Slovenia to the area in 1999 and released to protect the species from extinction. Originally, a population of 50 animals had been planned. Fugatti said the “surplus” must now be tackled.