On the Holy Night before Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross.

The ceremony sees an Easter candle be brought into St Peter’s Basilica in complete darkness, to symbolise life without faith.

Advertisement

The candles of the priests and faithful are then lit to the “Lumen Christi” (Light of Christ) chant. Once bells sound, announcing that Jesus has risen, the basilica fills with light.

The pontiff, who was in hospital due to bronchitis last week and suffers from a knee condition, approached the altar in a wheelchair and remained seated throughout the Mass.

Francis baptised eight adults during the Mass, three Albanians, two people from the United States and a Nigerian, a Venezuelan and an Italian.