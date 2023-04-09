US President Joe Biden is flying to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Reuters
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet Joe Biden in Northern Ireland
- The US president is flying in to take part in events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement
- Sunak will greet Biden on Tuesday for what will be a closely watched visit to both sides of the Irish border at a time of heightened political tension in Northern Ireland
