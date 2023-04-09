Former Nuremberg prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz, in 2010. Photo: EPA-EFE
Last surviving Nuremberg WWII prosecutor, Benjamin Ferencz, dies at 103
- In his 20s, Ferencz prosecuted German officials for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Adolf Hitler’s murderous Nazi regime
- Ferencz moved to US to escape antisemitism; he would later push for creation of international court which could prosecute government leaders for war crimes
