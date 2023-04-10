A firefighter inspects rubble after a building collapsed in Marseille, France on Sunday. Photo: BFMTV via Reuters
Building collapses after explosion in Marseilles, fire hampers rescue efforts
- ‘Firefighters are gauging minute by minute the best way to put out the fire,’ said Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan. ‘We must prepare ourselves to have victims’
- French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said at least four people were known to live in the collapsed building and as many as 10 may have been there
A firefighter inspects rubble after a building collapsed in Marseille, France on Sunday. Photo: BFMTV via Reuters