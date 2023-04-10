A sign warns of a high risk of avalanche in the French Alps. On Sunday, four people died and nine others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc. Photo: AFP
Four killed, nine injured in avalanche near Mont Blanc in French Alps

  • The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, interior minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter
  • President Macron tweeted that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families

Reuters
Updated: 2:19am, 10 Apr, 2023

A sign warns of a high risk of avalanche in the French Alps. On Sunday, four people died and nine others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc. Photo: AFP
