Britain’s King Charles leaves St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after an Easter service on Sunday. Photo: AFP
King Charles foraged in woods for mushrooms while queen’s life ‘ebbed away,’ book says

  • In a new book, royal biographer Robert Jobson wrote that on September 7, 2022 Charles knew that the ‘defining moment of his life’ was ‘fast approaching’
  • One of Charles’ personal protection officers approached him in the woods to tell him that his mother’s health had dramatically worsened, Jobson wrote

Business Insider
Updated: 4:09am, 10 Apr, 2023

