Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla speak to well-wishers in York Minster, England on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Royalty
UK royals unveil Twitter emoji and procession details for King Charles’ coronation

  • Unveiling a host of ceremonial details, Buckingham Palace said the new emoji created to mark the historic occasion is based on the 17th-century St Edward’s Crown
  • Charles immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth died in September after her record-breaking 70-year reign but will be formally crowned on May 6

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:18am, 10 Apr, 2023

