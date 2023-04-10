Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla speak to well-wishers in York Minster, England on Thursday. Photo: AFP
UK royals unveil Twitter emoji and procession details for King Charles’ coronation
- Unveiling a host of ceremonial details, Buckingham Palace said the new emoji created to mark the historic occasion is based on the 17th-century St Edward’s Crown
- Charles immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth died in September after her record-breaking 70-year reign but will be formally crowned on May 6
Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla speak to well-wishers in York Minster, England on Thursday. Photo: AFP