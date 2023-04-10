A girl is seen on a street near a roadblock in a Catholic area of Belfast, Northern Ireland’s capital, in 1974. More than 3,500 people were killed during three decades of sectarian conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland, which began in the late 1960s. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
What is the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring peace to Northern Ireland?
- Also called the Belfast Agreement, the pact was signed on April 10, 1998. It brought an end to more than 30 years of conflict over British rule
- The agreement created an invisible border between the island’s north and south, which has been sorely tested since Brexit as Ireland remains in the EU
A girl is seen on a street near a roadblock in a Catholic area of Belfast, Northern Ireland’s capital, in 1974. More than 3,500 people were killed during three decades of sectarian conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland, which began in the late 1960s. Photo: AFP