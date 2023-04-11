One million people in England will be offered the chance to drop their cigarettes and pick up a vape under government plans to help people quit smoking. Photo: Shutterstock
UK plans to meet its quit smoking target by giving away 1 million free e-cigarettes
- The ‘swap to stop’ programme will see nearly one in five smokers in England provided with a vaping starter kit to help them kick the habit
- UK government wants to cut the number of smokers in the country to meet a target of becoming smoke free by 2030 – reducing smoking rates to 5 per cent or less
