Junior doctors in the UK’s National Health Service are striking for four days. Photo: Bloomberg
UK NHS braces for ‘catastrophic’ 4-day doctors’ strike that could affect 350,000 appointments
- The four-day walkout by tens of thousands of doctors at the state-funded healthcare system could postpone up to 350,000 appointments
- The doctors’ union has asked for a 35 per cent pay rise to bring junior doctor pay back to 2008 levels, a demand the UK health secretary called ‘unrealistic’
Junior doctors in the UK’s National Health Service are striking for four days. Photo: Bloomberg