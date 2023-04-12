French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in The Hague on Tuesday as part of a state visit to the Netherlands. Photo: AFP
France’s Emmanuel Macron calls for ‘European sovereignty’ amid furore over Taiwan comments

  • The president says the pandemic and Ukraine war have made it clear that the continent must reduce its dependencies to maintain its identity
  • Macron is facing sharp criticism after saying that Europeans should not be ‘followers’ of the US and China when it comes to Taiwan

dpa
Updated: 5:10am, 12 Apr, 2023

