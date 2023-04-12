British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley greet US President Joe Biden (next to Joe Kennedy, far right) upon Biden’s arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden arrives in Northern Ireland at delicate political juncture
- The US president was welcomed by British PM Rishi Sunak as he flew in to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
- The trip comes as Northern Ireland is caught in a political stalemate over a post-Brexit deal for the province
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley greet US President Joe Biden (next to Joe Kennedy, far right) upon Biden’s arrival at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters