The container ship ‘Cosco Pride’ of China is unloaded at the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg, northern Germany. Photo: AFP
The container ship ‘Cosco Pride’ of China is unloaded at the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg, northern Germany. Photo: AFP
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany reviews Chinese stake in Hamburg port amid concerns over human rights, Russia, Taiwan

  • The German government gave the go-ahead in October for state-owned Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy up to a 24.9-per cent stake in the container terminal
  • Berlin is re-evaluating its economic relationship with Beijing amid concerns over human rights, ties with Russia and the escalation of tensions over Taiwan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:04pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The container ship ‘Cosco Pride’ of China is unloaded at the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg, northern Germany. Photo: AFP
The container ship ‘Cosco Pride’ of China is unloaded at the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg, northern Germany. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE