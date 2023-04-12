The container ship ‘Cosco Pride’ of China is unloaded at the Tollerort Terminal in Hamburg, northern Germany. Photo: AFP
Germany reviews Chinese stake in Hamburg port amid concerns over human rights, Russia, Taiwan
- The German government gave the go-ahead in October for state-owned Chinese shipping giant Cosco to buy up to a 24.9-per cent stake in the container terminal
- Berlin is re-evaluating its economic relationship with Beijing amid concerns over human rights, ties with Russia and the escalation of tensions over Taiwan
