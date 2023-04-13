Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend an event in New York in December 2022. Photo: TNS
Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan Markle
- The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Buckingham Palace confirmed
- The news ends months of speculation about whether the couple would attend, amid a rift with the royal family
