French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
France’s Emmanuel Macron insists won’t be US ‘vassal’ on Taiwan
- The president stood by his controversial comments on the island, says being a US ally did not mean the French didn’t have ‘the right to think for ourselves’
- Macron said Paris is ‘for the status quo in Taiwan’ and supported the search for a peaceful resolution to the situation
