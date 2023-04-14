Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Polish PM blasts ‘short-sighted’ European opening to China after Macron visit
- ‘You cannot protect Ukraine today and tomorrow by saying Taiwan is not your business,’ Morawiecki said, paraphrasing the French president’s remarks
- The PM warned against countries becoming more dependent on China, repeating the same ‘dramatic mistake’ as Europe had made with Russia
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP