Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
Polish PM blasts ‘short-sighted’ European opening to China after Macron visit

  • ‘You cannot protect Ukraine today and tomorrow by saying Taiwan is not your business,’ Morawiecki said, paraphrasing the French president’s remarks
  • The PM warned against countries becoming more dependent on China, repeating the same ‘dramatic mistake’ as Europe had made with Russia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:56am, 14 Apr, 2023

