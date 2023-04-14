Beatriz Flamini, a Spanish mountaineer who has been isolated for 500 days in a cave in southern Spain, is greeted by teammates. Photo: Reuters
Extreme athlete emerges after 500 days living in a cave in Spain, ‘I didn’t want to come out’, she says
- Beatriz Flamini, an elite sportswoman and mountaineer, is said to have broken a world record for the longest time spent in a cave
- She emerged into the daylight smiling broadly and describing her experience as ‘excellent, unbeatable’, adding that time had flown by
