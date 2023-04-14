Law enforcement officers investigate the scene following an attack on bank ATMs in Ratingen, Germany on March 15, 2023. Photo: via Reuters
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene following an attack on bank ATMs in Ratingen, Germany on March 15, 2023. Photo: via Reuters
Germany
World /  Europe

Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs amid cross-border crime wave

  • Thieves in Germany are blowing up more than one ATM per day, with attacks rising more than 40 per cent since 2019 as Dutch machine raiders cross the border
  • Frequency of ATM attacks is falling in the Netherlands, partly due to security measures such as glue that makes blocks of cash inside ATMs unusable

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:23pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP