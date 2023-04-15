Protestors burn motocycles in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris after France’s Constitutional Council approved the key elements of French President’s pension reform on Friday. Photo: AFP
France
World /  Europe

Emmanuel Macron secures pension victory, but gloom deepens in France

  • The country’s constitutional court has approved core parts of a controversial bill, paving the way for the president to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64
  • But the way the legislation was passed – in the face of huge opposition at all levels – has critics saying France is facing a ‘democratic crisis’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:53am, 15 Apr, 2023

