An Ariane rocket carrying the robotic explorer Juice takes off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Friday. Photo: European Space Agency via AP
European spacecraft blasts off for Jupiter and its icy moons to see if they could host alien life
- The Juice probe is on a mission to learn if the planet’s satellites are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans
- The US$1.75-billion mission will mark the first time Europe has sent a spacecraft into the outer solar system, beyond Mars
