An activist poses with a placard in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on April 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
An activist poses with a placard in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on April 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany
World /  Europe

Germany bids farewell to nuclear era as it powers down last 3 reactors

  • Move comes even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine
  • Germany has filled gas stores and built new infrastructure for the import of LNG to bridge the gap left by Russian supplies, says economy minister

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:50pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An activist poses with a placard in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on April 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
An activist poses with a placard in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on April 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE