An activist poses with a placard in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on April 15, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany bids farewell to nuclear era as it powers down last 3 reactors
- Move comes even as it seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels and manage an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine
- Germany has filled gas stores and built new infrastructure for the import of LNG to bridge the gap left by Russian supplies, says economy minister
