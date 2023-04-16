A police officer apprehends protesters attempting to get on to the course during day three of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, UK on Saturday. Photo: Tim Goode via AP
Grand National horse race delayed after activists get on to track; three arrested
- Two people were arrested while protesting outside Aintree racecourse near Liverpool and one person was arrested in the Greater Manchester area
- Rights group Animal Rising had called on protesters to gather outside the racecourse to demand an end to ‘animal cruelty for entertainment’
