Britain’s King Charles III inspects graduating officer cadets in London on Friday. The new king’s coronation will take place on May 6. Photo: AFP
King Charles’ coronation will feature thousands of troops
- Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said involving the military personnel would be a ‘spectacular, fitting tribute’ to the monarch
- The May event will be UK forces’ biggest ceremonial deployment in 70 years; hundreds of troops from 35 Commonwealth nations will also take part
Britain’s King Charles III inspects graduating officer cadets in London on Friday. The new king’s coronation will take place on May 6. Photo: AFP