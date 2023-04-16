Britain’s King Charles III inspects graduating officer cadets in London on Friday. The new king’s coronation will take place on May 6. Photo: AFP
King Charles’ coronation will feature thousands of troops

  • Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said involving the military personnel would be a ‘spectacular, fitting tribute’ to the monarch
  • The May event will be UK forces’ biggest ceremonial deployment in 70 years; hundreds of troops from 35 Commonwealth nations will also take part

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:54pm, 16 Apr, 2023

