Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands gather in Prague to rally against Czech government
- Protesters criticised the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala for paying too much attention to Ukraine and ignoring their economic woes
- Fiala’s government has provided Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid since it was invaded by Russia in February last year
