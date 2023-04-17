Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Thousands gather in Prague to rally against Czech government

  • Protesters criticised the government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala for paying too much attention to Ukraine and ignoring their economic woes
  • Fiala’s government has provided Ukraine with substantial military and humanitarian aid since it was invaded by Russia in February last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:13am, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE