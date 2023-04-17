A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was found in a sanctuary in the ancient city of Paestum, Southern Italy. Photo: Paestum Velia Archeological Park via AP
New finds in Italian archaeological park include Greek god Eros riding a dolphin
- Archaeologists have discovered terracotta figurines during excavations in southern Italy that provide insights into religious life in the ancient city of Paestum
- Paestum, about 100km southeast of Naples, was founded around 600 BC by the Greeks under the name Poseidonia and later fell into the Romans’ hands
