A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was found in a sanctuary in the ancient city of Paestum, Southern Italy. Photo: Paestum Velia Archeological Park via AP
A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was found in a sanctuary in the ancient city of Paestum, Southern Italy. Photo: Paestum Velia Archeological Park via AP
Italy
World /  Europe

New finds in Italian archaeological park include Greek god Eros riding a dolphin

  • Archaeologists have discovered terracotta figurines during excavations in southern Italy that provide insights into religious life in the ancient city of Paestum
  • Paestum, about 100km southeast of Naples, was founded around 600 BC by the Greeks under the name Poseidonia and later fell into the Romans’ hands

dpa
dpa

Updated: 6:04am, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was found in a sanctuary in the ancient city of Paestum, Southern Italy. Photo: Paestum Velia Archeological Park via AP
A terracotta figurine of Eros riding a dolphin was found in a sanctuary in the ancient city of Paestum, Southern Italy. Photo: Paestum Velia Archeological Park via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE