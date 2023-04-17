Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak. File photo: via Getty Images
UK’s Sunak probed over outside interest related to wife Akshata Murty and childcare firm
- Probe is said to relate to verbal exchange about childcare policy between prime minister and senior members of House of Commons on March 28
- Sunak was asked if he had any interest to declare on the matter and said no, despite his wife owning a minority stake in childcare company Koru Kids
