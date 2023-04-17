Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP
Former US envoy tells Northern Ireland: ‘Don’t let peace slip away’
- George Mitchell, now 89, brokered peace on behalf of former US President Bill Clinton 25 years ago, helping to end the three-decade-long ‘Troubles’
- He hopes feuding political leaders will continue to try hard, saying Good Friday agreement was ‘for peace and for the future, not just here, but everywhere’
Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP