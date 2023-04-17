Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP
Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Former US envoy tells Northern Ireland: ‘Don’t let peace slip away’

  • George Mitchell, now 89, brokered peace on behalf of former US President Bill Clinton 25 years ago, helping to end the three-decade-long ‘Troubles’
  • He hopes feuding political leaders will continue to try hard, saying Good Friday agreement was ‘for peace and for the future, not just here, but everywhere’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:03pm, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP
Former US President Bill Clinton (L) with former US Senator George Mitchell in Belfast on Monday, the first day of a three-day conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE