Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech about mathematics in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
Rishi Sunak seeks to reverse Britain’s ‘anti-maths’ culture
- The prime minister wants the subject taught until students are adults, noting that the UK is one of the least numerate nations in the developed world
- He admitted, however, that there were not enough teachers, with critics pointing out that the government has been cutting recruitment targets
