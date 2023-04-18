Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech about mathematics in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
Rishi Sunak seeks to reverse Britain’s ‘anti-maths’ culture

  • The prime minister wants the subject taught until students are adults, noting that the UK is one of the least numerate nations in the developed world
  • He admitted, however, that there were not enough teachers, with critics pointing out that the government has been cutting recruitment targets

Associated Press
Updated: 5:50am, 18 Apr, 2023

