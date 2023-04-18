Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting the headquarters of the Dniepr military grouping in the Kherson region of Ukraine. Photo: Kremlin
Russia’s Putin visits forces in occupied Ukraine regions as G7 condemns Belarus nuclear plan
- Putin attends military command meeting in his second trip to Russian-held territories since March
- G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan say Russian plan for nuclear weapons in Belarus ‘unacceptable’
