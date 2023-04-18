A brown bear in Rome, Italy, similar to the Alpine brown bear that injured a father and son out walking in northern Italy in 2020. Stock photo: Shutterstock
Italy mulls fate of mother bear that mauled jogger to death this year, attacked others in 2020
- Provincial authorities ordered the bear euthanised after she mauled a man to death this month but animal rights groups appealed and got the order suspended
- The 17-year-old brown bear, which injured a father and son out walking in the region in 2020, is awaiting a decision on her fate in a holding centre
