EU takes on US and Asia with US$47 billion chip subsidy plan

Reuters reported on April 5 that a deal was imminent and the confirmation of the EU Chips Act was welcomed by industry players which said it would bring manufacturing capabilities, skills and research and development improvements.

“We need chips to power digital and green transitions or healthcare systems,” Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a tweet.

Since the announcement of its chips subsidies plan last year, the EU has already attracted more than €100 billion in public and private investments, an EU official said.

But the EU may struggle to close the gap with rivals, said analysts such as Paul Triolo, a China and tech expert at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic & International Studies.

“The critical piece of the equation which the EU will need to get right, as for the US, is how much of the supply chains supporting the industry can be moved to the EU and at what cost,” Triolo said.

While the Commission had originally proposed funding only cutting-edge chip plants, EU governments and lawmakers have widened the scope to cover the whole value chain, including older chips and research and design facilities.

Hendrik Bourgeois, VP European Government Affairs at US chip maker Intel, which will get subsidies for a plant it operates in Germany, welcomed the deal saying it showed that the EU was “serious about securing its future prosperity”.