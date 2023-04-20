Wind turbines rotate in the North Sea near Helgoland, Germany in May 2015. Photo: EPA
Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage, media report says
- Dozens of military and civilian vessels are being used to gather information on European energy infrastructure, a probe by Nordic public broadcasters shows
- Calling the claims a ‘mistake’, the Kremlin urged the media to instead pay more attention to the Nord Stream blasts, which Moscow blames on the West
