Wind turbines rotate in the North Sea near Helgoland, Germany in May 2015. Photo: EPA
Nordic nations
Russian spy ships planning North Sea sabotage, media report says

  • Dozens of military and civilian vessels are being used to gather information on European energy infrastructure, a probe by Nordic public broadcasters shows
  • Calling the claims a ‘mistake’, the Kremlin urged the media to instead pay more attention to the Nord Stream blasts, which Moscow blames on the West

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:23am, 20 Apr, 2023

