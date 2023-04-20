Ukraine official claims ‘Putin double’ visited war zone

Kyiv is casting doubt on Kremlin reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently travelled to the war zone in Ukraine again, claiming that it had been a doppelgänger instead. “That wasn’t the real Putin,” Ukraine’s National Security Council Secretary Olexiy Danilov said on television on Wednesday, without giving evidence. “In order to talk to the real Putin, you need to self-isolate for 10 to 14 days,” he added. According to a statement from the Kremlin on Tuesday, the Russian president had travelled again to the war zone in Ukraine, meeting Russian troops as well as high-ranking officers. Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine’s Kherson province, then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, in the country’s east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits took place on Monday. This would be Putin’s second trip to the war zone since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Dressed in a dark suit, Putin attended briefings with his military brass on both of his stops. The locations of the military headquarters weren’t disclosed, making it impossible to assess how close they were to the front line. Nor was it possible independently to verify the video’s authenticity. According to Danilov, however, the person seen in Kherson was “an ordinary double, of which there are several, as we know”. The Ukrainian security official called Putin “a frightened man”, claiming that the idea that he had decided to visit the front was simply impossible. According to Danilov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had visited the contested eastern town of Avdiivka on Tuesday, was “the exact opposite” of Putin as he has repeatedly visited the war zone. “That’s the difference with bunker grandpa Putin, who will soon be scared of himself,” Danilov charged. Additional reporting by Associated Press