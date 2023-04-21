Protesters bang on a pots and pans during demonstration in Paris on Monday following a special address to the nation by French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Cooking pots banned at anti-Macron protests in France, drawing ridicule
- The move to prohibit or confiscate the items, which demonstrators used to make noise, was mocked by political opponents – as well as a French pot manufacturer
- Police say they had received an order that banned the carrying of ‘portable sound devices’ for the duration of the president’s visit
Protesters bang on a pots and pans during demonstration in Paris on Monday following a special address to the nation by French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters