Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi poses for a photograph below Caravaggio’s only ceiling mural inside Villa Aurora in November 2021. Photo: Reuters
US princess evicted from Rome villa famed for Caravaggio fresco
- A former actress, Playboy model and ex-wife of a US lawmaker, Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi has been fighting a bitter inheritance battle with her stepsons
- In his will, her late husband – an European aristocrat – allowed her to stay in the villa for the rest of her life, but a court has ruled that it be sold
