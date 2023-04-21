France’s bucolic Loire Valley is more likely to be chosen as a holiday destination by European visitors than a crowded St Tropez beach. Photo: Chateau of Chambord
Far from the madding crowd: New post-Covid holiday criteria for Europeans
- After pleasant weather and attractive deals, the next most important criteria for choosing a destination is that it ‘is not crowded’
- Change linked to habits developed in three years of coronavirus when going off the beaten track was a priority, travel experts say
France’s bucolic Loire Valley is more likely to be chosen as a holiday destination by European visitors than a crowded St Tropez beach. Photo: Chateau of Chambord