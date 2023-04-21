British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned. Photo: Reuters
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

  • In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government
  • He is the third senior minister to resign over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:52pm, 21 Apr, 2023

