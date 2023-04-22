Restaurant apprentices at France’s Vatel have accused certain teachers of sexual harassment. File photo: Shutterstock
Restaurant apprentices at France’s Vatel have accused certain teachers of sexual harassment. File photo: Shutterstock
Some chefs at French hotel school Vatel accused of sex harassment, bullying

  • About 60 undergraduates have refused to work in Vatel’s Paris restaurant to protest the toxic working environment there
  • A student said a pastry chef touched her back and stroked her arms but ‘nothing ever came of it’ after she reported him to management, which has pledged to set up a system to handle such incidents

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 22 Apr, 2023

