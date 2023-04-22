China and Italy’s cooperation pact is a diplomatic conundrum for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, analysts say. Photo: Reuters
Italy rethinks its close China ties as US backs stronger break
- PM Giorgia Meloni is considering pulling out of an agreement to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has funded US$900 billion in projects globally
- The turn complicates President Xi Jinping’s effort to drive a wedge between European countries eager to retain economic relations, and a confrontational US
