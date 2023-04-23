Firefighters gather outside a restaurant following a fire, in Madrid, Spain on Friday. Photo: Madrid Emergency Service / Handout via Reuters
Flambe pizza fire kills two and injures 12 in Madrid restaurant

  • One of the dead was a restaurant employee and the other a customer, Madrid’s mayor said. 12 others were treated for burns and smoke injuries
  • Witnesses said the fire started after a waiter poured alcohol over the pizza dish and set it alight, a French technique known as flambe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:42am, 23 Apr, 2023

