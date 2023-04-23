Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has again criticised Russia for invading Ukraine but suggested that both countries share blame for the continuation of the war. Lula, speaking during a state visit to Portugal on Saturday, did not call for Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine but reiterated his call for peace talks between both countries. “Russia doesn’t want to stop and Ukraine doesn’t want to stop,” he said in Lisbon, as reported by the Portuguese state news agency Lusa. Lula again stressed that Brazil wants to work with its partners to facilitate peace between Russia and Ukraine but did not give details. Ukraine previously categorically rejected Lula’s suggestion that Kyiv relinquish the Crimean Peninsula, which has been occupied and annexed by Russia since 2014, as part of a peace deal. The Ukrainian government has made the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the country a precondition for peace negotiations. Brazil’s Lula draws Russian praise, US scorn for Ukraine views Only a few days ago, the Brazilian leader criticised the defence alliance Nato and other Western countries for the military support given to Ukraine, claiming during an official visit to China that “the United States must stop promoting war and start talking about peace, the EU needs to start talking about peace.” Washington sharply criticised Lula for the remarks, with John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, accusing the Brazilian leader of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda.