Ukrainian soldiers pull a damaged car by a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle in the town of Chasiv Yar, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine needs ‘10 times more’ weapons aid to fight Russia, official says
- ‘We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough,’ said Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrij Melnyk
- Melnyk called on Ukraine’s supporters to ‘cross all artificial red lines’ – a reference to hesitance among some allies over supplying Ukraine with weapons
