Protesters gather for a rally against the A69 motorway project between Castres and Toulouse, near Saix, south-western France on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest against planned motorway in southern France
- Protesters say the proposed A69 motorway will pollute, add to global warming and threaten biodiversity
- Sandrine Rousseau, a Greens MP, said the project dated back to the 1990s when the thinking was that one could only travel by cars and on motorways
Protesters gather for a rally against the A69 motorway project between Castres and Toulouse, near Saix, south-western France on Saturday. Photo: AFP