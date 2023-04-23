The UK will test a new emergency alert service on Sunday. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
UK to test emergency alert system on millions of phones, drawing criticism over intrusion
- The national system, modelled on similar schemes in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the US, aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby
- The 10-second alarm at 3pm on Sunday, which will sound even if phones are on silent, is expected to disrupt entertainment and sporting events
