The UK will test a new emergency alert service on Sunday. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
UK to test emergency alert system on millions of phones, drawing criticism over intrusion

  • The national system, modelled on similar schemes in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the US, aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby
  • The 10-second alarm at 3pm on Sunday, which will sound even if phones are on silent, is expected to disrupt entertainment and sporting events

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:59am, 23 Apr, 2023

